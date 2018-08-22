Strongest quake ever felt, Trinis were terrified

(Trinidad Express) As was expected, social media exploded following yesterday’s 6.9 magnitude earthquake and the verdict was unanimous — it was terrifying!

The length and strength of yesterday’s 5.32 p.m. rocker left the Trinidad and Tobago shaken and stirred, with many claiming that they had considered themselves “brave” before the event.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said last night Trinidad and Tobago is in an earthquake zone and we should brace for aftershocks in the aftermath of the monster earthquake which struck yesterday.

“Just when I thought it was ending, it got even stronger and I felt a little scared then because you know we live in an earthquake zone and this particular fault that runs through the north of our territory… it’s called the El Pilar Fault, and those of us who have a little inkling of geology, we believe that this is a capture zone which is powering up a lot of energy for a long time and one of these days could release it.

Damaged: Broken window panes at Massy Stores, Westmoorings, yesterday after the magnitude-6.9 earthquake.

The earthquake was the largest such event in this area in the 20th and 21st ­centuries. The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the magnitude-6.9 quake was the 18th one in this geographical area.

“While there have been 17 previous M6+ earthquakes in this region, large earthquakes are rare; this is the largest historic event within 250 (kilometres) of this location in the 20th and 21st centuries.

The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government has activated all 14 Disaster Management Units following the earthquake.

Presently, reports of structural damage to homes, business places and places of worship as well as power outages have been coming in from the following areas; San Fernando, Princes Town, Port of Spain, Chaguanas, Diego Martin, Sangre Grande and Arima. At this time, there have been no reports of loss of lives.

Minister Haji Kazim Hosein encourages all citizens to utilize the 24hr DMU Hotlines saying, “If your home or business place has been damaged due to the earthquake or you have any information on fallen trees or power outages in your city, borough or region feel free to contact your respective Disaster Management Units. They have been activated to assist in any way that they can.”

In the event of damage to homes, members of the public are kindly advised to contact their respective DMUs as Emergency Shelters have been placed on standby to accommodate such persons.