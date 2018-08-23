Structural damage from quake reported in various parts of T&T

(Trinidad Express) Initial Damage Assessments (IDAs) were conducted by personnel from the 14 Municipal Corporations and reports confirmed that no lives were lost in any of the municipalities.

However, structural damage has been confirmed in the following areas such as Eleanor Street, Endeavour Road, Ragoo Road in Chaguanas; McBean Road, Longdenville Road, Caratal Road in the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo region; Simeon Road, Sparrow Drive, Smith Hill in Carenage, Diego Martin; Mora Heights in Mayaro/Rio Claro; Laltoo Trace, Mahadeo Trace, Old Clarke Road, Penal Rock Road in the Penal/Debe region; One Woodbrook Place, East Dry River, Romeo Street and 4th Avenue in St. James; Lengua Village, and Malgretoute Village in Princes Town; Knox Street and Coffee Street in San Fernando; Barbanda Village in Sangre Grande; El Socorro, Laventille, Mt. Hope Road and Irwin Street in Petit Bourg, Bagatelle Road Ext. in San Juan; Los Iros in Siparia; St. Augustine, Piarco are among some of the reports, thus far…..