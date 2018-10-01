Ken ‘Professor’ Philmore has died

(Trinidad Express) Ken “Professor” Philmore – steelpan arranger, composer and ace pannist – died at the Intensive Care Unit of the San Fernando General Hospital on Sunday.

Philmore, 58, succumbed to severe internal injuries suffered in a crash on the Republic Day holiday.

He sustained broken ribs and his lungs had collapsed, police said.

Philmore was driving his Toyotal Hilux van north along the Solomon Hochoy Highway when he picked up a skid near Claxton Bay at around 8.45am.

The vehicle flipped several times and Philmore was thrown out of the cabin.

His wife, Sophia Philmore, had called on the nation to pray for her husband.

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello confirmed that Philmore died at around 9.30am.

Regrello said, “He was in the ICU. He suffered some internal injuries. Yes, his lungs had collapsed twice in that time and I understand he suffered a heart attack as well. His passing is a really, really big loss to the pan fraternity.”

Regrello said Philmore played with many south steelbands and made his mark in the artform.

“He represented San Fernando with pride. He was like a brother to me He had so much to offer. This is really, really sad. I want to express condolences to his family and say thank you for his contributions to the city of San Fernando,” he said.

Philmore began his steelpan career with Hatters and then moved to Fonclaire, where he settled in 1981. He also began a successful career in composing.

In 1988, he appeared with international artistes Tina Tuner and Lionel Hamptom in New York. He was honoured by Pan Trinbago as one of the most promising arrangers.

Philmore was described locally and internationally as a pannist of today and tomorrow.