Cevon’s set to resume garbage collection today

Cevon’s Waste Management is set to resume garbage collection today as negotiations for a new agreement between the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) and its two main waste disposal service providers are set for this afternoon.

This decision follows that of Town Clerk Royston King to withdraw the letter of termination that was issued to Cevon’s and Puran Brothers’ Waste Disposal Inc. on August 4 after the companies threatened to suspend their services over non-payment by the council.

Speaking with Stabroek News last evening, King stated that the letter was rescinded yesterday after “certain events have unfolded and with consideration to the environment.”….