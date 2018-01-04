Cevon’s set to resume garbage collection today

Cevon’s Waste Management is set to resume garbage collection today as negotiations for a new agreement between the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) and its two main waste disposal service providers are set for this afternoon.
This decision follows that of Town Clerk Royston King to withdraw the letter of termination that was issued to Cevon’s and Puran Brothers’ Waste Disposal Inc. on August 4 after the companies threatened to suspend their services over non-payment by the council.
Speaking with Stabroek News last evening, King stated that the letter was rescinded yesterday after “certain events have unfolded and with consideration to the environment.”….
Fewer family visas approved as Trump toughens vetting of immigrants -Reuters review
NEW YORK, (Reuters) – President Donald Trump is ramping up calls on the U.S.
CAL flights affected by winter storm
Caribbean Airlines advises that due to the approaching winter storm which will affect New York and environs, the following Caribbean Airlines flights are cancelled for today, January 04, 2018:BW 015, January 04th from Norman Manley International, Kingston, Jamaica to John F.
DDL eying Enmore estate
In a bid to secure molasses for its rum production, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) has expressed interest in securing some assets of GuySuCo and sources close to the process say that its interest is in owning the Enmore Sugar Estate.
Jagdeo asks for month to consider judicial nominees
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday asked for a month to conduct due diligence checks on President David Granger’s nominee for the position of Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Kenneth Benjamin.
Third term appeal to come up at CCJ on Feb 6 for case management
From the schedule of sittings posted on its website, on February 6, 2018, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will hold its case management conference at which dates are likely to be set to hear Guyana’s appeal on the constitutionality of presidential limits exceeding two terms.