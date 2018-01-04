DDL eying Enmore estate

In a bid to secure molasses for its rum production, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) has expressed interest in securing some assets of GuySuCo and sources close to the process say that its interest is in owning the Enmore Sugar Estate.

“DDL has submitted a proposal of its intentions to secure Enmore and it is to secure their molasses needs,” an official told Stabroek News.

However, the company’s Public Relations Officer Alex Graham would only say that an Expression of Interest (EOI) was submitted to the Special Purpose Unit (SPU), the body set up by the government to handle the divestment and privatization of GuySuCo’s assets…..