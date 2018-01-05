CN Sharma, Kaieteur News to receive radio licences

The Guyana National Broad-casting Authority (GNBA) will this morning be issuing radio licences to several new applicants, including television broadcaster Chandra Narine Sharma and the Kaieteur News newspaper.

Sources at the agency told Stabroek News that the six licensees include an applicant who already has a radio station in Essequibo.

In November of last year, the GNBA presented five radio broadcasters with licences for 2016, saying that they have demonstrated full compliance under the 2011 Broadcasting Act and that the move paved the way for the enforcement of the then recently-amended legislation…..