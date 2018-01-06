Former SWAT commander transferred to police planning unit

Deputy Superintendent of Police Motie Dookie has been temporarily transferred to the Strategic Planning Unit of the Guyana Police Force after being investigated for smuggling of 30 cases of whiskey at the end of December.
Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine yesterday told a press conference at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, that Dookie had been relieved of his duties as the Commander of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit.
Ramnarine also disclosed that he has received numerous phones calls from members of the public asking for Dookie to be shown leniency…..
T&T likely to have first woman President
(Trinidad Guardian) Madame Justice Paula-Mae Weekes is likely to become the country’s first female President.
Exxon makes largest find since striking oil in Stabroek Block
Government and ExxonMobil yesterday announced a major oil discovery at the Ranger-1 well in the Stabroek Block, which is being called the largest single find since it began exploration offshore Guyana.
City to charge residents garbage collection fee
The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be moving to charge residents a per barrel fee for garbage collection from the start of next month, Town Clerk Royston King announced yesterday, while saying it would be used to assist the cash-strapped municipality in offsetting the extremely high cost of the service.
Six new radio licences granted
After twenty years of waiting on a radio broadcast licence, television broadcaster Chandra Narine Sharma was yesterday granted a licence along with Kaieteur News and four others.
41 foreign women held after cops raid city hotel and bar
Forty-one women, all foreign nationals, were detained yesterday morning after the Guyana Police Force (GPF) raided the Diamond Hotel and Bar on George Street, Georgetown and investigators are working to determine if they are human trafficking victims.