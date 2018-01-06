Former SWAT commander transferred to police planning unit

Deputy Superintendent of Police Motie Dookie has been temporarily transferred to the Strategic Planning Unit of the Guyana Police Force after being investigated for smuggling of 30 cases of whiskey at the end of December.

Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine yesterday told a press conference at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, that Dookie had been relieved of his duties as the Commander of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit.

Ramnarine also disclosed that he has received numerous phones calls from members of the public asking for Dookie to be shown leniency…..