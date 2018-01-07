GGMC head raised signing bonus at 2016 meeting with Exxon subsidiary

The controversial signature bonus with ExxonMobil was raised at a meeting at its Texas, USA headquarters in April, 2016 by head of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) Newell Dennison.

This is according to his report on the April 4-5 meeting in Woodlands, Texas, which the government has released following questions about who negotiated the agreement for the US$18 million signing bonus.

Dennison and Manager of the Petroleum Division Christopher Lynch attended the meeting with ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Ltd (EEPGL) for what was described as a technical caucus…..