Signing bonus should have been around US$238M –Tarron Khemraj

Economist Tarron Khemraj says his computations show that Guyana’s signing bonus from ExxonMobil should have been around US$238 million and not the US$18 million paid.
Khemraj, the current Sunday Stabroek business page columnist, has written extensively in this newspaper about development issues. In his column, which appears on page 12 in today’s edition, Khemraj said there appears to be no universal methodology for determining the fair value of the bonus and that it depends on the negotiating demands of the lessor versus the oil company.
He, however, said there are some general economic principles applicable and these include risk variables, such as a radical change in regulation, nationalization and regional conflict. The marginal cost of production, the time taken to recoup the initial investment, and the average cost thereafter can also determine the size of the signing bonus. Finally, the expected or long-term market price must also be taken into account…..
CAL announces further JFK delays
Caribbean Airlines is advising that due to restrictions at the John F. Kennedy, International Airport, New York after severe weather in recent days, the following flights to and from JFK are delayed as follows:BW 011 of January 06, renumbered BW 3011, January 07 will depart Montego Bay, Jamaica to John F.
Malaysia’s opposition alliance names 92-year old Mahathir as PM candidate
KUALA LUMPUR, (Reuters) – Malaysia’s opposition coalition today named 92-year old former premier Mahathir Mohamad as its prime ministerial candidate for a general election that must be called by August.
Exxon agreement should have had more benefits for local businesses, private sector says
The Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday said much more should have been done to incorporate local content and greater benefits for businesses here in the petroleum agreement between the government and ExxonMobil’s subsidiary.
GGMC head raised signing bonus at 2016 meeting with Exxon subsidiary
The controversial signature bonus with ExxonMobil was raised at a meeting at its Texas, USA headquarters in April, 2016 by head of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) Newell Dennison.
No gas flaring except for testing, Trotman says
Except for necessary testing, government has assured that there will be no flaring of natural gas found offshore, in keeping with its commitment to developing a “green state,” according to Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman.