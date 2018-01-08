Justice Benjamin wasn’t ranked No.1 in panel’s report – source

It was President David Granger who selected current Chief Justice of Belize, Justice Kenneth Benjamin to be the nominee for Chancellor of the Judiciary, following a report from the committee that he set up to help narrow down the applicants.
Stabroek News was told by sources close to the process that Justice Benjamin’s score was not the highest as the committee used a points-based system to rank applicants and submitted their report with all the names and the points scored to the President.
The points accrued by an applicant were based on a checklist that dealt with experience, legal knowledge, management skills, suitability and their personality and approach to legal problem solving among other areas.
The issue of Justice Benjamin’s record….
Korner Kick Bar Manager found dead with suspected bullet wound to head
The Manager of Korner Kick Bar and Restaurant was this morning found dead in his Garnett Street house with a suspected gunshot wound to his head.
Nine to be charged after Moruca drug bust
Criminal charges are likely against nine persons including Colombians and Venezuelans following an 11- kilogrames cocaine bust in the Moruca River, north west during the first four days of this year.
Press Association elects first female President
The Guyana Press Association (GPA) yesterday elected its first female president and a new executive body at its biennial elections held at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue.
CAL cancels more flights after water main breaks at JFK airport
Caribbean Airlines had to yesterday cancel flights inbound and out of New York’s John F.
CANU arrests plywood cocaine suspect at funeral
Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officers have arrested a suspect who was wanted for questioning in the April 2016 discovery of cocaine in plywood which was being prepared for shipment to the US.