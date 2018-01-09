IDB bars key local contractor for alleged `fraudulent and collusive practices’

Key local contractor Vevakanand Dalip Enterprise and its principal Vevakanand Dalip have been barred from Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) contracts for 13 years for alleged fraudulent and collusive practices.

The banning is reported on the IDB’s website and runs from December 29, 2017 to December 28, 2030.

The IDB said that firms listed in this manner have been sanctioned by the IDB Group’s Sanctions Committee because they were found to have engaged in fraud, corruption, collusion, coercion, or obstruction in violation of the IDB Group’s anti-corruption policies. These findings were made ….