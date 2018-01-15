Soldier admits to $5.5m gunpoint robbery – police

A Lance Corporal from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is in police custody and has confessed to robbing a Kitty resident of over $5.5M in cash and other valuables, the police said.
According to information reaching Stabroek News, around 11:30pm on Saturday, the police acting on information visited the home at Middle Road, East La Penitence, of one of the suspects, who is a Lance Corporal with the GDF.
While the man was not home, a 67-year-old female relative who was present and the police from ‘A’ Division conducted a search where they found an unlicensed pistol along with nine live rounds, five cellular phones and a motorcycle…..
Two men shot dead in Pomeroon
Police detectives have been sent to the Pomeroon River area after two men were shot dead yesterday afternoon.
Vendor shot dead by city constable
A mentally-challenged vendor was yesterday fatally shot in his back by a city lance corporal as he allegedly attempted to flee custody, a day after he was in a scuffle with a city constable during which both men suffered injuries and a shot was fired.
Nath declines CEO post at GBTI
The parting between the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) and its recently hired Trinidadian Chief Executive Officer, Larry Nath came through a mutual understanding and following questions that had been raised here over the appointment, sources close to the process says.
Guyana needs a new political party – Ramkarran
Guyana needs a new political party which will seek the support of the groups that the Alliance for Change (AFC) has disappointed, according to commentator Ralph Ramkarran.
Number 69 cyclist dies after struck by hire car
A hire car driver was last night around 8.30 placed under arrest after he fatally struck a cyclist along the Number 71 Village Public Road.