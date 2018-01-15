Soldier admits to $5.5m gunpoint robbery – police

A Lance Corporal from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is in police custody and has confessed to robbing a Kitty resident of over $5.5M in cash and other valuables, the police said.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, around 11:30pm on Saturday, the police acting on information visited the home at Middle Road, East La Penitence, of one of the suspects, who is a Lance Corporal with the GDF.

While the man was not home, a 67-year-old female relative who was present and the police from ‘A’ Division conducted a search where they found an unlicensed pistol along with nine live rounds, five cellular phones and a motorcycle…..