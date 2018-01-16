Ramotar claims gov’t ignored promised India loans for sugar industry

Former President Donald Ramotar has accused the current government of accepting loans from India that he initiated except those pertaining to the rehabilitation of the sugar industry but State Minister Joseph Harmon says he is unaware of the claim and has urged that the former head of state prove it.
“I say with strong conviction that this government has taken a discriminatory policy regarding the sugar industry because India was there, willing to offer us assistance to help and had the loans. [They were] just waiting on us to do the calculations to say how much we needed,” Ramotar told Stabroek News in an interview.
Ramotar said a meeting was held with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and other officials in January, 2015 and they discussed financial assistance for projects. “For sugar, we had a general agreement in principle to recapitalise the industry and they promised whatever help was needed they would assist,” he added…..
Billions diverted by prison unrest partly to blame for GuySuCo severance shortfall in budget – Trotman
Alliance for Change (AFC) leader Raphael Trotman yesterday said the diversion of billions to the security sector after the destruction of the Camp Street prison was partly responsible for the government not budgeting the full sum for severance payments to laid off sugar workers.
Cops seek motive for Pomeroon murders
The police were up to yesterday afternoon still working to ascertain the motive behind the murders of Ambrose Baharally and Martin Godette, the Pomeroon farmers who were shot dead on Sunday and a potential witness was taken into custody to assist with the investigation.
Child rapist sentenced to 45 years
Omadat Persaud, who was on trial for raping a five-year-old girl in 2015, was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 45 years in jail after a jury unanimously convicted him of the crime.
Mother urges justice for vendor killed by city cop
The mother of Marlon Fredericks, the mentally-challenged vendor who was fatally shot by a member of the city constabulary on Sunday, yesterday called for justice for her son, while saying that an autopsy found that he died of a gunshot wound to his chest.
Convict to serve 15 more years for Agricola robbery-murder
Jermaine Savory was yesterday morning sentenced to 15 years in jail for the murder of Melissa Payne, the woman who was fatally shot in a robbery on the Agricola Public Road in 2008.