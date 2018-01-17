Expanded Doobay Medical Centre hoping to become mini-hospital – founder

Founder of the Doobay Medical Centre, Dr Budhendra Doobay says his vision for the facility would see it transformed into a mini-hospital providing specialised services in areas such as cardiac care and neurosurgery.
According a Ministry of the Presidency release, he was speaking during a tour of the expanded facility at Annandale, East Coast Demerara by First Lady Sandra Granger.
Doobay, a cardiovascular surgeon, said that his motivation for starting the Centre was to provide more affordable care for persons who needed dialysis. He said that approximately 50 percent of the dialysis patients received a subsidy. Dr. Doobay, in sharing his vision for the future of the hospital, said that they were aiming to transform the Centre into a mini hospital. “We want to do a specialised hospital; do cardiac, neurovascular surgeries and neurosurgery and also whatever money comes, we put it in a little pool and help the dialysis Centre as well,” he said…..
Three held over Pomeroon double murder
Three persons, including the widow of one of the two Pomeroon farmers shot dead on Sunday, have been taken into custody and police say one of them led detectives to the location of an arms cache that allegedly belonged to one of the deceased.
Mazaruni prison contract to go ahead
The $3.5 billion contract for the Mazaruni Prison expansion, over which BK International Inc.
Family of slain vendor files complaint against police over conflicting autopsy finding
The family of Marlon Fredericks, the mentally-challenged vendor who was fatally shot by a member of the city constabulary on Sunday, has lodged a report at the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) after a police force report on his cause of death contradicted the autopsy report.
Cops seek six suspects over De Velde shooting
Police in ‘B’ Division are searching for six suspects in connection with the recent shooting at De Velde, in the Berbice River.
Grade Six pupils sitting mock exams
Grade Six students are sitting a series of mock examinations designed to prepare them for this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) scheduled to be held on the 28 and 29 of March.