Expanded Doobay Medical Centre hoping to become mini-hospital – founder

Founder of the Doobay Medical Centre, Dr Budhendra Doobay says his vision for the facility would see it transformed into a mini-hospital providing specialised services in areas such as cardiac care and neurosurgery.

According a Ministry of the Presidency release, he was speaking during a tour of the expanded facility at Annandale, East Coast Demerara by First Lady Sandra Granger.

Doobay, a cardiovascular surgeon, said that his motivation for starting the Centre was to provide more affordable care for persons who needed dialysis. He said that approximately 50 percent of the dialysis patients received a subsidy. Dr. Doobay, in sharing his vision for the future of the hospital, said that they were aiming to transform the Centre into a mini hospital. “We want to do a specialised hospital; do cardiac, neurovascular surgeries and neurosurgery and also whatever money comes, we put it in a little pool and help the dialysis Centre as well,” he said…..