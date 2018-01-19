Some sugar workers to get full severance end of January

Finance Minister Winston Jordan today moved in Parliament to amend the government’s request for supplementary provisions which will allow some of the sugar workers made redundant to get their full severance at the end of January.
The Finance Minister told Parliament that the plan is to request $1.93b to ensure that those workers whose severance package will be below $500,000 to get the full amount. The remainder will have to wait until the second half of this year as originally announced. The original supplementary provision sought was $1.75b.
The government has been severely criticised over its two-stage severance plan for the 4,000 sugar workers.
MCC backs Young Windies, Stewart in appeal controversy
LONDON, , CMC – Under-fire West Indies Under-19s and their embattled captain, Emmanuel Stewart, have found backing from the historic Marylebone Cricket Club, in the controversial ‘obstructing the field’ dismissal of South African opener Jiveshan Pillay, during their ICC Youth World Cup match last Wednesday.
Gov’t meets unions on future of sugar industry
In what will be seen as a major development, President David Granger, along with members of Cabinet, today, met with the President and members of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) and the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) at the Ministry of the Presidency to discuss the future of the sugar industry.
WPA says backs restructuring of sugar
The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) today announced its support for the government’s restructuring of the sugar industry.
GRA warns about imposters
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) today warned about the impersonation of licenced customs brokers.
Easy win gives England 2-0 series lead over Australia
(Reuters) – England’s top order fired in unison to give them a four-wicket win in the second one-day international against Australia on Friday as Aaron Finch’s second straight hundred for the hosts could not prevent them falling 2-0 behind in the series.