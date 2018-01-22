Bidders for gov’t contracts being asked to register

All local and international bidders for government contracts are being asked by the National Procurement and Tender Administration (NPTA) Board to complete a NPTA Supplier Registration form to obtain a registration number which they can use on bidding documents for quick database referencing.

This way, the NPTAB says, it will be able to store and manage information on bidders for state contracts and can easily differentiate large, medium and small scale contractors, among other analyses it will undertake.

“Suppliers of all types are being urged to register because this system is designed to have a database of all bidders that provide a service,” Deputy Chairman of NPTAB, Mark Bender explained to Stabroek News.

Bender said that the registration form ….