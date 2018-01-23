Kezeé Eco-Lodge unveiled in Karasabai

The Kezeé Eco-Lodge in the Karasabai Village, Region Nine was launched on Saturday by Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe.

A release from the Department of Public Information (DPI) yesterday said that the initiative is aimed at promoting community development and economic growth through eco-tourism.

Speaking at the commissioning, Garrido-Lowe said, “The Government of Guyana has approved $5M in the 2018 budget to support your wonderful effort. So, it is for you to discuss how you will utilise that money.”

The Kezeé Eco-Lodge is ….