Public Information Director regrets Facebook criticism of Indian descent conference

Almost two weeks after he made a Facebook post in which he questioned whether the Indian High Commission was interfering in Guyana’s internal affairs, Director of Public Information Imran Khan yesterday said that he regretted the “furore” his post created and admitted that it should have benefitted from “greater elegance or not have been made”.
After public reprimand and criticisms coming from even within the government, Khan, who initially staunchly maintained that he voiced his concerns in his private capacity as a citizen, said in a recent post on the issue that he now appreciates how persons may have interpreted his views as being some way reflective of the office he holds.
Indian High Commissioner Venkatachalam Mahalingam had publicly responded to Khan’s original post, in which he also questioned whether the High Commission was attempting to engage in destabilisation of the coalition government. Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence had admonished Khan and advised that he remove the post immediately, while the ministers of Foreign Affairs and State, Carl Greenidge and Joe Harmon, respectively, had both distanced the government from the post.
“Having reviewed the ….
Hundreds more sugar workers to be laid off
Several hundred more sugar workers are expected to be laid off from the Skeldon, Rose Hall, and East Demerara estates by next month and the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) yesterday urged that the decision be reviewed.
Order signed for setting up of telecoms agency
The commencement order establishing the Telecommunications Agency was signed last Friday, in anticipation of the liberalisation of the telecoms sector, Minister of Public Tele-communications Cathy Hughes announced yesterday.
Soesdyke woman gets 4 years, $14M fine over cocaine in ceiling
Nickela Craig-Singh, the woman who was arrested last Friday after the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) found over 10 pounds of cocaine in the ceiling of her Soesdyke home, was yesterday sentenced to four years in prison and fined over $14 million after pleading guilty to possession of the drug.
Mother says beheading victim is Port Kaituma miner
A young man seen in a recent viral video being brutally murdered in neighbouring Venezuela has been identified as a Port Kaituma miner.
Plaisance woman jailed over bid to smuggle cocaine to Canada
Andrea Paula Winfield, a Plaisance woman who had been intercepted while trying to smuggle just over five pounds of cocaine aboard a flight to Canada, was yesterday sentenced to three years in jail after she was found guilty of the crime.