Public Information Director regrets Facebook criticism of Indian descent conference

Almost two weeks after he made a Facebook post in which he questioned whether the Indian High Commission was interfering in Guyana’s internal affairs, Director of Public Information Imran Khan yesterday said that he regretted the “furore” his post created and admitted that it should have benefitted from “greater elegance or not have been made”.

After public reprimand and criticisms coming from even within the government, Khan, who initially staunchly maintained that he voiced his concerns in his private capacity as a citizen, said in a recent post on the issue that he now appreciates how persons may have interpreted his views as being some way reflective of the office he holds.

Indian High Commissioner Venkatachalam Mahalingam had publicly responded to Khan’s original post, in which he also questioned whether the High Commission was attempting to engage in destabilisation of the coalition government. Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence had admonished Khan and advised that he remove the post immediately, while the ministers of Foreign Affairs and State, Carl Greenidge and Joe Harmon, respectively, had both distanced the government from the post.

“Having reviewed the ….