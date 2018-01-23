Region Five councillor arrested in assault probe

A Region Five councillor was on Sunday placed under arrest after he allegedly assaulted his cousin at Number 11 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Nateram Rabindranauth, 54, a vendor of Lot 64 A Woodley Park Village, WCB was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital, after he sustained a broken jaw, fractured nose and suffered internal bleeding. Rabindranauth has since been transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he is presently admitted.

The accused, Abel Seetaram, 36, of Lot 121 B Woodley Park Village, WCB was subsequently placed under arrest. Seetaram is an Alliance for Change (AFC) member and is employed under a ministry within the region.

The chips vendor yesterday told Stabroek News, that ….