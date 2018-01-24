[Video] NBS makes $59M payout to Arjoon after levy attempt

Finally honouring a court decision, the New Building Society (NBS) yesterday afternoon wrote a $59,033,000 cheque to former manager Maurice Arjoon for pension owed, after his lawyers attempted to levy on the assets of the bank, which then locked the doors of its Avenue of the Republic headquarters with customers and others inside.

By last evening, NBS managers, whom it is believed had given the order to lock the doors, were whisked away in police vehicles to be further questioned on concerns of initially holding customers, who would have completed their transactions in the bank, against their will. One of Arjoon’s attorneys, a police officer and a court marshal were also among those locked in.

Arjoon’s legal team swooped down on the financial institution a little before lunch to levy on its assets after its failure to honour the court’s December 20th, 2017 judgment in the favour of Arjoon, who had been sacked by NBS a little over a decade ago.

Sanjeev Datadin, lead attorney for Arjoon, ….