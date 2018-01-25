Tempers flare at Angoy’s Avenue as APNU+AFC pickets PPP/C meeting with ex sugar workers

The scene at Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam yesterday midday was one of animosity and high tension as APNU+AFC members protested a PPP/C meeting with former sugar workers and their relatives.

The PPP/C yesterday held several meetings throughout the New Amsterdam/Canje Area in an effort to meet with the former sugar workers and build a database of those who were left unemployed due to the closure of the Rose Hall Estate. However, during the second meeting which was held at Angoy’s Avenue, several members and supporters from the coalition government turned up to hold a peaceful protest.

Kirk Fraser, Chairman of the Region Six APNU+AFC group stated that the protest was being held mainly to let, “the people know the truth that the closure of the sugar estate is not as a result of the APNU+AFC government, but is one which is in keeping with ensuring that the Guyanese people receive value for money”. Fraser highlighted, that the government has been investing in GuySuCo [Guyana Sugar Corporation] but has been receiving “no returns”, and as such, closure of the estates was inevitable. He added, “We cannot allow taxpayers money to go down the drain without receiving any financial returns”.

Fraser noted that GuySuCo is presently….