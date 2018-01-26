Greenidge to head delegation to India

Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, will lead a delegation, including Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, to India for a meeting of the Guyana-India Joint Commission and for Inter-Ministerial Consultations scheduled for January 29 to February 3.
A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that the visit will provide an opportunity for the two States to further expand relations through political dialogue as well as for the fostering of economic and cultural cooperation. The Joint Commission enables talks between the two countries on all aspects of bilateral relations while the Inter-Ministerial Consultations allow for dialogue in areas of common interest. While in India, the release said that Greenidge is expected to sign and ratify the Framework Agreement on the establishment of the International Solar Alliance, a platform through which sun-rich countries collectively address challenges on the use of solar energy. This will aid Guyana’s efforts to establish a “Green Economy”, including through its renewable energy sector. Also scheduled for signature is a Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) on the cultural exchange programme between the two Governments.
In 2016, the two States signed an MOU, for the creation of a Centre of Excellence in Information Technology.
Formal diplomatic relations between Guyana and India were established on May 26, 1966.
New Top Cop selected in T&T
(Trinidad Guardian) After several years of ups and downs with some controversy in attempting to appoint a permanent Police Commissioner, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has selected acting deputy Police Commissioner (Operations), Deodath Dulalchan to be T&T’s new top cop.
Tax evasion remains high -Statia
Despite the “hue and cry” about the application of Value-Added Tax (VAT) to private education last year, “all but six” private schools are now before the court for failing to file returns and for the non-payment of taxes they would have actually collected on behalf of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia said yesterday.
GDF for major revamping – President
In the coming days, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will undergo significant restructuring to ensure greater efficiency and in keeping with its responsibility to protect the country’s patrimony, President David Granger announced yesterday.
No plans to revisit Exxon deal
Government has no current plans to revisit the production sharing agreement signed with ExxonMobil in 2016 as it remains adamant that it got the best deal in the circumstances, Min-ister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman says.
NBS’ $59M pension cheque to Arjoon clears
With the honouring of the $59,033,281 cheque he received from the New Building Society (NBS), Maurice Arjoon yesterday finally received his pension in full.