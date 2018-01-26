Recaptured rape accused charged

Devon Ally, the rape accused who was recaptured by police in Beterverwagting on Wednesday, appeared before the Wales Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where he was charged and placed on $200,000 bail for the offence of rape, and fined for escaping custody and assault.

Ally, 21, of Lot 1535 Westminster, West Bank Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh and he was read a charge alleging that he raped a child under 16-years-old.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was granted bail in the sum of $200,000.

Ally was also read charges of escape from lawful custody and assault causing actual bodily harm, both of which he pleaded guilty to. He was reportedly fined $30,000 or 16 months in prison for the escape charge, and $25,000 or an alternative of two months’ imprisonment for the assault charge.

The matter has been adjourned until February 1st, when a report will be provided to the court.

Collaborative work between detectives of ‘C’ Division (East Coast Demerara) and ‘D’ Division (West Demerara/ East Bank Essequibo) led to Ally’s recapture on Wednesday. He had escaped from the La Grange Police Station on January 2nd.

Two plastic face masks were found in his possession at the time of recapture, the police said.