Recaptured rape accused charged

Devon Ally, the rape accused who was recaptured by police in Beterverwagting on Wednesday, appeared before the Wales Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where he was charged and placed on $200,000 bail for the offence of rape, and fined for escaping custody and assault.
Ally, 21, of Lot 1535 Westminster, West Bank Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh and he was read a charge alleging that he raped a child under 16-years-old.
He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was granted bail in the sum of $200,000.
Ally was also read charges of escape from lawful custody and assault causing actual bodily harm, both of which he pleaded guilty to. He was reportedly fined $30,000 or 16 months in prison for the escape charge, and $25,000 or an alternative of two months’ imprisonment for the assault charge.
The matter has been adjourned until February 1st, when a report will be provided to the court.
Collaborative work between detectives of ‘C’ Division (East Coast Demerara) and ‘D’ Division (West Demerara/ East Bank Essequibo) led to Ally’s recapture on Wednesday. He had escaped from the La Grange Police Station on January 2nd.
Two plastic face masks were found in his possession at the time of recapture, the police said.
New Top Cop selected in T&T
(Trinidad Guardian) After several years of ups and downs with some controversy in attempting to appoint a permanent Police Commissioner, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has selected acting deputy Police Commissioner (Operations), Deodath Dulalchan to be T&T’s new top cop.
Tax evasion remains high -Statia
Despite the “hue and cry” about the application of Value-Added Tax (VAT) to private education last year, “all but six” private schools are now before the court for failing to file returns and for the non-payment of taxes they would have actually collected on behalf of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia said yesterday.
GDF for major revamping – President
In the coming days, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will undergo significant restructuring to ensure greater efficiency and in keeping with its responsibility to protect the country’s patrimony, President David Granger announced yesterday.
No plans to revisit Exxon deal
Government has no current plans to revisit the production sharing agreement signed with ExxonMobil in 2016 as it remains adamant that it got the best deal in the circumstances, Min-ister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman says.
NBS’ $59M pension cheque to Arjoon clears
With the honouring of the $59,033,281 cheque he received from the New Building Society (NBS), Maurice Arjoon yesterday finally received his pension in full.