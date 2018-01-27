Quantum of GTT taxes owed to GRA still to be settled – Statia

Head of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Godfrey Statia on Thursday stressed that he is committed to following taxation and legal principles in the matter of a disputed tax assessments against the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company Limited (GTT).

Minister of Public Telecommunications Cathy Hughes recently noted that liberalisation of the telecoms sector has been stalled by tax issues involving the two entities, while GTT’s 2016 annual report has reported that the assessments total US$44.1 million.

Statia, however, told reporters at a press conference that GTT’s indebtedness is still being calculated.

“As far as I know, GTT has submitted….