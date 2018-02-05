Main objective of crime spree CoI is to link PPP/C govt with criminality – Nandlall

The timing of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the crime spree is only to score political points at the upcoming Local Government Elections and 2020 General Elections, former Attorney General and People’s Progressive Party/Civic parliamentarian Anil Nandall says.
“I surmise that this is being done to accumulate political ammunition for the local government elections later this year and the 2020 general elections,” Nandall told Stabroek News yesterday.
“Based on the outpourings of their propagandists, the main objective is a political one: to implicate the PPP Government in criminality during this period,” he added.
He questioned what he believes….
T&T youth an overnight role model
(Trinidad Guardian) It wasn’t difficult to find the home of Ajay Aberdeen yesterday.
Guyana Goldfields bullish on US$120m underground mine
Guyana Goldfields Inc (GGI) is forging ahead with preparations for a US$120M underground mining project and since the Canadian miner poured its first gold bar here in 2015 it has paid US$26.5m in royalties to the state.
Money changer shot dead on America St
A money changer was yesterday shot dead on America Street by a gunman during an attempted robbery.
Gov’t must say why no action on Rodney probe recommendations – David Hinds
Working People’s Alliance (WPA) Executive David Hinds says that the APNU+AFC government needs to publicly explain why no action has been taken on the recommendations of the Walter Rodney Commission of Inquiry (CoI), some of which are worthy of urgent implementation.
Bandits raid Abdul Wahab General Store
Bandits on Saturday afternoon terrorised a businesswoman and her family when they invaded her store at Klien-Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.