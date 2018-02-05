Main objective of crime spree CoI is to link PPP/C govt with criminality – Nandlall

The timing of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the crime spree is only to score political points at the upcoming Local Government Elections and 2020 General Elections, former Attorney General and People’s Progressive Party/Civic parliamentarian Anil Nandall says.

“I surmise that this is being done to accumulate political ammunition for the local government elections later this year and the 2020 general elections,” Nandall told Stabroek News yesterday.

“Based on the outpourings of their propagandists, the main objective is a political one: to implicate the PPP Government in criminality during this period,” he added.

He questioned what he believes….