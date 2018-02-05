TIGI urges campaign finance reform to fight corruption

Transparency Institute Guyana Inc. (TIGI) has sounded a call for the urgent reformulation of campaign financing legislation, saying that it will not only curb corruption but ensure that democracy reigns.

“Political financing legislation should no longer be withheld from Guyana. The enactment of such laws will deal a significant blow to the scourge of corruption,” TIGI said in a January 26th, 2018 column published in the Stabroek News.

The column was based on the statements of Treasurer of the Alliance For Change (AFC) and Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin, Minister of State Joseph Harmon and the Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo, who had spoken to this newspaper last September.

TIGI also used the comments of other ….