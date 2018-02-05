TIGI urges campaign finance reform to fight corruption

Transparency Institute Guyana Inc. (TIGI) has sounded a call for the urgent reformulation of campaign financing legislation, saying that it will not only curb corruption but ensure that democracy reigns.
“Political financing legislation should no longer be withheld from Guyana. The enactment of such laws will deal a significant blow to the scourge of corruption,” TIGI said in a January 26th, 2018 column published in the Stabroek News.
The column was based on the statements of Treasurer of the Alliance For Change (AFC) and Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin, Minister of State Joseph Harmon and the Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo, who had spoken to this newspaper last September.
TIGI also used the comments of other ….
T&T youth an overnight role model
(Trinidad Guardian) It wasn’t difficult to find the home of Ajay Aberdeen yesterday.
Guyana Goldfields bullish on US$120m underground mine
Guyana Goldfields Inc (GGI) is forging ahead with preparations for a US$120M underground mining project and since the Canadian miner poured its first gold bar here in 2015 it has paid US$26.5m in royalties to the state.
Money changer shot dead on America St
A money changer was yesterday shot dead on America Street by a gunman during an attempted robbery.
Gov’t must say why no action on Rodney probe recommendations – David Hinds
Working People’s Alliance (WPA) Executive David Hinds says that the APNU+AFC government needs to publicly explain why no action has been taken on the recommendations of the Walter Rodney Commission of Inquiry (CoI), some of which are worthy of urgent implementation.
Bandits raid Abdul Wahab General Store
Bandits on Saturday afternoon terrorised a businesswoman and her family when they invaded her store at Klien-Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.