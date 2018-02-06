GPL suffers two shutdowns in two days

Two shutdowns of the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) were experienced by the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) in two days.
On Sunday, at approximately 5:59 pm, the DBIS experienced a system shutdown following a trip on the L16 transmission line linking the GPL Good Hope and Sophia substations. System stability was adversely affected by the sudden loss of significant load, leading to the shutdown, a release from GPL said yesterday.
Service restoration efforts began immediately thereafter and the last area was repowered at 7.10 pm.
On Friday, at approximately 5.32 pm; the DBIS experienced a shutdown as a result of a trip on the transmission line linking East and West Demerara, GPL had said later that evening.
Service restoration efforts began immediately and the last area was repowered at 7.03 pm.
The shutdowns underline the continuing instability in the power system. GPL has come under pressure to limit power outages.
Social media talk stuns T&T President-elect
(Trinidad Guardian) “No, I am not a lesbian.” That was the firm response of president-elect Paula-Mae Weekes yesterday as she sought to put to rest questions, raised on social media, about her sexual orientation in light of the fact that she has never been married or had any children.
Guyana readying for World Court move
Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge says the government is diligently working to prepare its case on the Venezuela border controversy for the World Court secure in the knowledge that Guyana’s western neighbour will have to comply with the ruling of the international legal body.
Cops hold two over murder of money changer, robbery ruled out
Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting to death of money changer Shawn Nurse and robbery has been ruled out as the motive for the attack.
Oil group Total buys stakes in offshore Guyana blocks
PARIS (Reuters) – French oil and energy group Total has bought stakes in some offshore Guyana oil production blocks, boosting its presence in the potentially lucrative Guyana basin.
Accused in ‘channa bomb’ attack on Charity girl turned in by parents
Kyle Goddette, who is accused of setting his ex-girlfriend and her current partner on fire during the wee hours of Saturday morning, was yesterday handed over to the police by his parents.