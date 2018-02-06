Local News

GPL suffers two shutdowns in two days

Two shutdowns of the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) were experienced by the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) in two days.

On Sunday, at approximately 5:59 pm,  the DBIS experienced a system shutdown following a trip on the L16 transmission line linking the GPL Good Hope and Sophia substations.  System stability was adversely affected by the sudden loss of significant load, leading to the shutdown, a release from GPL said yesterday.

Service restoration efforts began immediately thereafter and the last area was repowered at 7.10 pm.

On Friday, at approximately 5.32 pm; the DBIS experienced a shutdown as a result of a trip on the transmission line linking East and West Demerara, GPL had said later that evening.

Service restoration efforts began immediately and the last area was repowered at 7.03 pm.

The shutdowns underline the continuing instability in the power system. GPL has come under pressure to limit power outages.

