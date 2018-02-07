Indoor shooting range for Subryanville jammed by EPA

Permission to develop an indoor shooting range in Subryanville has been denied by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and an alternative location is being examined.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Acting Head of the EPA, Kemraj Parsram, said that the project was discussed and reviewed by the Environmental Assessment Board of the EPA and was not approved to be constructed in the previously proposed area of Lot 2 Subryanville.

“It was not approved. After discussions by the board and from objections received and further information that was gathered about the location and based on that information we decided that it is not best suited for that location,” Parsram said.

He pointed out that ….