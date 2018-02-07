Indoor shooting range for Subryanville jammed by EPA

Permission to develop an indoor shooting range in Subryanville has been denied by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and an alternative location is being examined.
Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Acting Head of the EPA, Kemraj Parsram, said that the project was discussed and reviewed by the Environmental Assessment Board of the EPA and was not approved to be constructed in the previously proposed area of Lot 2 Subryanville.
“It was not approved. After discussions by the board and from objections received and further information that was gathered about the location and based on that information we decided that it is not best suited for that location,” Parsram said.
He pointed out that ….
Gunmen target T&T family again: Mom killed, daughter hurt
(Trinidad Guardian) In the space of three years, Monica “Cris” Gumbs suffered through the murder of her nephew, husband, son-in-law and the shooting of one of her daughters.
Oil summit opens today
The inaugural Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit (GIPEX) opens today at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, promising networking opportunities for both local and international businesses with key players in the oil and gas sector.
Suspects held over moneychanger’s murder charged before with robbing him
A total of four persons are now in police custody as investigators continue to probe the murder of money changer Shawn Nurse and a motorcycle that is suspected to have been used to commit the crime has been found and impounded.
CANU seizes suspected cocaine-in-fish shipment
Last evening, Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) ranks stationed at CJIA intercepted a stash of suspected cocaine concealed in partly frozen fish scheduled for export to the USA.
$550M cocaine trial of racers commences
Hakeem Mohamed, the key witness in the trial of four men in relation to $550 million in cocaine discovered hidden in lumber, yesterday testified at the commencement of the trial at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool.