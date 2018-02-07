South Ruimveldt woman, 71, robbed by bandits

The police today said they are probing the robbery with violence on Joy Proctor, 71, of Rosa Drive, South Ruimveldt this morning.

The report lodged with the police stated that between 2.30 am and 4 am, two masked males robbed Proctor of a silver-grey Dualis motor jeep PWW 2862, one flat-screen TV, a quantity of gold jewellery and several electronic devices.

The police say that investigations revealed that the victim who was asleep in the upper flat of her two-storey house was confronted by the suspects who choked her and demanded money and valuables, after which they proceeded to ransack the premises and went away with the valuables mentioned.