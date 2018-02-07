South Ruimveldt woman, 71, robbed by bandits

The police today said they are probing the robbery with violence on Joy Proctor, 71, of Rosa Drive, South Ruimveldt this morning.
The report lodged with the police stated that between 2.30 am and 4 am, two masked males robbed Proctor of a silver-grey Dualis motor jeep PWW 2862, one flat-screen TV, a quantity of gold jewellery and several electronic devices.
The police say that investigations revealed that the victim who was asleep in the upper flat of her two-storey house was confronted by the suspects who choked her and demanded money and valuables, after which they proceeded to ransack the premises and went away with the valuables mentioned.
Jagdeo says no to Benjamin, Cummings-Edwards
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo today wrote President David Granger to say that he was not in support of the two persons nominated to be Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice.
President no longer giving keynote address at oil summit
President David Granger is no longer delivering the keynote address at today’s GIPEX oil summit at the Marriott Hotel.
Securities council seeking info on key shareholder in CGX subsidiary
The Guyana Securities Council (GSC) is seeking information on a shareholder in ON Energy Inc, a subsidiary of Canadian oil company CGX Inc.
Gunmen target T&T family again: Mom killed, daughter hurt
(Trinidad Guardian) In the space of three years, Monica “Cris” Gumbs suffered through the murder of her nephew, husband, son-in-law and the shooting of one of her daughters.
Oil summit opens today
The inaugural Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit (GIPEX) opens today at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, promising networking opportunities for both local and international businesses with key players in the oil and gas sector.