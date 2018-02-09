Wismar man fatally stabbed by ex-wife’s new partner

The Police say they are investigating the death of Orlando Flatts c/d ‘Orandy’ or ‘Rango’, 24 years, a taxi driver of Blue Berry Hill, Wismar, Linden which occurred about 12.30 this morning at Lot 74 Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

The police say that Flatts, allegedly whilst armed with a piece of metal, violently forced his way into the apartment of his ex-reputed wife and was stabbed once in the left region of his abdomen by a male with whom the woman now shares a relationship.

The suspect, a 22 year-old labourer who sustained injuries to his left elbow and left palm, has been arrested and is assisting with the investigation.

The body is presently at the Linden Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem. The scene has been processed. Both the knife and piece of metal (wheel spanner extension) have been retrieved and lodged.