Guyana seeks closer defence ties with Brazil

President David Granger yesterday told visiting Brazilian Defence Minister Raul Jungmann that Guyana wants closer defence cooperation with Brasilia in light of what he said was the “present situation in the northern coast of South America.”
According to a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency, Granger said at a meeting at the Baridi Benab, State House, that Guyana wanted to review the Joint Communiqué of 2012 on defence.
“We would like to review the Joint Communiqué to determine its applicability to present-day circumstances. That agreement contained seven points, which are being implemented but in light of the present situation in the northern coast of South America we would like to review that agreement… to put greater emphasis on surveillance and our involvement in the Amazon Surveillance System,” President Granger said.
Granger did not elaborate on….
Doerga company to build US$100m oil refinery
Local company GuyEnergy is to build a modular oil refinery in Region 10 at a cost of about two percent of what a paid international consultant to government had said might be needed here.
12 teachers request transfer from NA school
Twelve of the 29 teachers of the New Amsterdam Secondary School (NAMS) have sought transfers amid divisions, including racial tension, and the parent-teacher body is seeking a meeting with the education minister.
Fisherman shot, robbed of $7M after bank withdrawal
A fisherman was shot and robbed of $7 million in cash along the Cove and John Public Road, East Coast Demerara yesterday, less than an hour after he had withdrawn the money from a commercial bank.
Private Sector cautious about oil and gas investments
Head of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) Eddie Boyer says that although the inaugural oil and gas summit can be viewed as a success, local businesses shouldn’t “build or invest in anticipation” since they are not guaranteed any contracts and could stand to lose if they “rush.” At a press briefing at the conclusion of the Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit and Exposition (GIPEX) at the Marriott Hotel yesterday, Boyer said that the Commission is of the opinion that the event was a great success since local businesses were able to meet a number of oil giants, sub-contractors, consultants and other key players in the industry and have “very good” interaction with companies from all over the world.
‘Investors Beware’ ad campaign part of extortion attempt, GO-Invest says
The Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) yesterday accused the person responsible for the placement of recent newspaper ads warning investors to “GOINVEST ELSEWHERE” of seeking to extort the agency.