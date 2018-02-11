Ex-cop among 7 held in carjacking probe after Kuru Kururu, Vryheid’s Lust raids

The police believe they have dismantled a major carjacking operation following the discovery of suspected stolen vehicles and parts at two separate locations on Friday evening and seven persons, including an ex-policeman, are now in custody.
Crime Chief Paul Williams confirmed to Sunday Stabroek that raids were conducted at Monument Hill, Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway and Vryheid’s Lust North, East Coast Demerara.
He said apart from the ex-policeman, another man and five female suspects were in custody up to late yesterday…..
T&T police detain 3 more in Carnival plot
(Trinidad Guardian) Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams during an emergency press conference at the Police Services’ Administration Building in Port-of-Spain, yesterday.
Vanishing documents in Magistrates’ Courts raise concerns
The recent dismissal of a causing death by dangerous driving charge against an attorney owing to the disappearance of vital documents from the case file has raised serious questions about the security of evidence and has opened discussions on how such occurrences ought to be treated.
Agriculture, renewable energy, not oil are keys for Guyana’s long-term sustainability
Although Guyana is expected to become an oil producer, energy expert Dr. Vincent Adams says agriculture and renewable energy will actually be its keys to long-term sustainability.
Death of Ulverston mother exposes gaps in healthcare system
By Oluatoyin Alleyne and Bebi Oosman Cervical cancer patient Arlene Tyndall, who succumbed just over a week ago, was diagnosed with late stage cervical cancer last August but because of her low blood count, treatment was not immediately administered.
Guyanese researchers pushing against the tide
With more than eight hours of daily laboratory work, Sophia King describes her life as a research scientist as “long and dreary with pockets of great excitement,” which for most people may be pretty ordinary.