Ex-cop among 7 held in carjacking probe after Kuru Kururu, Vryheid’s Lust raids

The police believe they have dismantled a major carjacking operation following the discovery of suspected stolen vehicles and parts at two separate locations on Friday evening and seven persons, including an ex-policeman, are now in custody.

Crime Chief Paul Williams confirmed to Sunday Stabroek that raids were conducted at Monument Hill, Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway and Vryheid’s Lust North, East Coast Demerara.

He said apart from the ex-policeman, another man and five female suspects were in custody up to late yesterday…..