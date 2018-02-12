Cops probing murder of porter at Vergenoegen

This story is developing and will be updated.
The police today said that the body of Nair Khan, 30 years, a porter of Bud Street, Line Top, Vergenoegen, EBE, was discovered about 6 am in a pool of blood in Vergenoegen.
A gaping wound was seen on his left hand. The body is presently at Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem.
The police say that an investigation has revealed that about 10 last night the now deceased man and a male who is currently being sought, were imbibing at the suspect’s Burn Street, Vergenoegen home when an argument erupted.
The argument reportedly escalated into a heated argument and the suspect allegedly stabbed the porter who fled the scene, leaving a trail of blood; the body was discovered about 110 yards from where the incident occurred.
Investigators have since obtained a statement from the suspect’s wife who was present when the incident occurred.
Investigations are ongoing.
