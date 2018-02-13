Canal No. 2 teen electrocuted by fallen live wire

A 17-year-old of Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara, was electrocuted after a live wire fell on him on Sunday night and the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) is now investigating.

Dead is Vivek Bridgemohan, of Lot 18 Alliance, Canal Number Two Polder, who was chatting with a friend in the community when the live wire fell on him.

Stabroek News was told that the teenager was pronounced dead on arrival at the West Demerara Public Hospital, where he was taken.

The distraught teen’s father, Nazir Azeez, told this newspaper that he was summoned to the scene sometime around 7 pm after he was alerted to what happened by his son’s friend…..