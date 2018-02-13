Porter fatally stabbed by drinking buddy

A porter was fatally stabbed by his drinking partner during an argument at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo on Sunday night.
Nair Khan, called ‘Tarzan,’ 29, of Bud Street, Line Top, Vergenoegen, was discovered lying in a pool of blood around 6 am yesterday with a gaping wound to his left hand.
His body was found about 110 yards away from the suspect’s Burn Street, Vergenoegen home, where the stabbing occurred…..
Young king Helon defeats veterans
(Trinidad Guardian) Youth triumphed over experience at the Calypso Monarch competition on Sunday night as 24-year-old relative newcomer Helon Francis beat out a host of veteran calypsonians to claim his first crown.
GWI asked to produce financials to support application for rate hikes
The first public hearing to discuss the proposed rate changes by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) saw fierce opposition yesterday from the citizenry, who called for the utility company to produce a record of its accounts before proceeding any further.
Canal No. 2 teen electrocuted by fallen live wire
A 17-year-old of Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara, was electrocuted after a live wire fell on him on Sunday night and the Guyana Power and Light Inc.
Cop accused of raping fellow rank at hotel
The police are investigating the alleged rape of a special constable at a city hotel last Saturday morning.
Magistrate commits Regan Rodrigues to face trial for Crum-Ewing murder
After losing a challenge to stay a ruling compelling her to commit Regan Rodrigues to stand trial for the murder of political activist Courtney Crum-Ewing, Magistrate Judy Latchman yesterday committed him to be tried for the crime.