Two charged with murdering money changer during robbery

Two men were yesterday charged and remanded to prison over the murder of America Street money changer Shawn Nurse, who was gunned during a robbery just over a week ago.

Kerwin Dos Santos and George Hope are charged with murdering Nurse during the course or furtherance of a robbery on February 4th, 2018, at America Street, in Georgetown.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge, which was read to them by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman…..