LBI man crushed to death by wall

A father of one died yesterday afternoon after the concrete wall of a bathroom which is currently under renovation crashed down on him at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Dead is Dilip Rampersaud called ‘Big Head’, 28, a driver of Lot 30, La Bonne Intention Railway Embankment, ECD.
Stabroek News was told that the incident occurred around 4.30pm yesterday while Rampersaud and one of his colleagues was clearing rubble in the Good Hope yard…..
Suspected mastermind of carjacking ring being sought
A Lodge Housing Scheme, Georgetown resident who is suspected to be the mastermind behind a spate of carjackings, is being sought, the police said today in a statement.
Machel, Super Blue in rare Road March air
(Trinidad Guardian) Soca legends Machel Montano and Austin “Super Blue” Lyons have been crowned this year’s Road March winners.
Skeldon, Enmore estates for limited restart
Just weeks after they were shuttered, the Skeldon and Enmore estates will be reopened by the end of March and some cane cutters re-employed to demonstrate to potential buyers that the estates are viable and as such can be sold as going concerns, sources say.
‘No prospect’ at this time of Exxon contract review – President
Despite noting that there is “no prospect” at this time for a review of the controversial Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) between the government and a subsidiary of oil giant, ExxonMobil, President David Granger said yesterday that the matter is engaging the attention of Cabinet “These matters are before Cabinet and it depends on what determination Cabinet arrives at but the contract is an agreement between two parties and these things have to be approached very carefully.
‘Two Kicks’ gets 25 years for killing aunt
Devon Griffith, called ‘Two Kicks’, 30, of Hope-town Village, West Coast Berbice yesterday pleaded guilty to killing his aunt Vaulda Britton in the course of, or furtherance of a sexual offence of rape and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.