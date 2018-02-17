New head of police complaints body to be appointed soon – Ramjattan

Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan is assuring that a new Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) will be appointed soon.

The PCA has been without a chairman since last February, when former Chairman Justice (retired) Cecil Kennard was forced to step down by President David Granger because of his advanced age.

Kennard, who had been the PCA Chairman since 2002, was almost 80 years old…..