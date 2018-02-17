No evidence of public tendering for city’s $100M Le Repentir works

City Hall is currently executing works at the Le Repentir Cemetery under a contract valued at over $100 million without any evidence of public tendering.

During a media tour yesterday, reporters were invited to visit three capital projects being implemented by the administration of the City of Georgetown, including a three-month contract valued in excess of $100 million for the cleaning and clearing of the Le Repentir Cemetery.

However, when Stabroek News requested information about how contractors were identified to execute the project, the accompanying technical officer, Assistant City Engineer Rasheed Kellman, was unable to answer…..