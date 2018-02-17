No evidence of public tendering for city’s $100M Le Repentir works

City Hall is currently executing works at the Le Repentir Cemetery under a contract valued at over $100 million without any evidence of public tendering.
During a media tour yesterday, reporters were invited to visit three capital projects being implemented by the administration of the City of Georgetown, including a three-month contract valued in excess of $100 million for the cleaning and clearing of the Le Repentir Cemetery.
However, when Stabroek News requested information about how contractors were identified to execute the project, the accompanying technical officer, Assistant City Engineer Rasheed Kellman, was unable to answer…..
Trinidad has ISIS cell – PM confirms
(Trinidad Guardian) Trinidad and Tobago has an ISIS cell. The official confirmation came yesterday from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who was grilled by Opposition MPs on the recent threatened plot to disrupt Carnival 2018 and the causes.
Diaspora seen as pivotal to Guyana’s oil future
Whether Guyana becomes “immensely rich or just another Trump-hole” from oil revenues depends largely on its ability to attract specialty experience and competencies in industry and sectors here, says business website Bloomberg.
Guyana’s ‘very low’ production cost expected to yield big returns
With the start of oil production here slated for March, 2020, ExxonMobil says that a market price of even US$40 per barrel would still yield significant returns given that the cost is “very low.” “When you think about some of the deepwater areas that we’re in, Guyana is a great example.
Ex-cop accused in carjacking ring charged over 2015 attack
Ex-policeman Jason Harry, who was arrested last week over alleged ties to a massive carjacking ring, was yesterday charged and remanded to prison over an armed robbery attack in which he allegedly took the victim’s car.
School drug ring…Alberttown man charged with dealing ecstasy to students
Following the discovery of a drug ring in at least two city secondary schools, a man was yesterday faced with two charges, including trafficking ecstasy to students.