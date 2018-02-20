Baishanlin owes GFC $80M

Baishanlin still owes the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) some $80 million, according to Commissioner of Forests James Singh, who also says that claims about the company illegally logging at one of the concessions it previously owned are false.

Fielding questions yesterday at a GFC press conference, Singh confirmed that the Chinese company still owes the Commission some $80 million and discussions have started with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), which is currently in possession of a number of assets from Baishanlin on reaching an agreement which would see the GFC being able to sell some of the seized assets to recover the money owed.

Singh also emphasised that all of the concessions that were given to Baishanlin have been revoked and are now in the GFC’s possession.

A recent Kaieteur News report stated ….