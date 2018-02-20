Baishanlin owes GFC $80M

Baishanlin still owes the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) some $80 million, according to Commissioner of Forests James Singh, who also says that claims about the company illegally logging at one of the concessions it previously owned are false.
Fielding questions yesterday at a GFC press conference, Singh confirmed that the Chinese company still owes the Commission some $80 million and discussions have started with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), which is currently in possession of a number of assets from Baishanlin on reaching an agreement which would see the GFC being able to sell some of the seized assets to recover the money owed.
Singh also emphasised that all of the concessions that were given to Baishanlin have been revoked and are now in the GFC’s possession.
Unrest erupts in east Port of Spain after police killing
(Trinidad Guardian) Neighbours and friends of 25-year-old Akel “Christmas” James are disputing the police’s claims over the circumstances surrounding his death.
Gov’t will uphold constitution on Chancellor, CJ appointments
The Ministry of the Presidency (MotP) last night labelled as reckless a statement by the Guyana Bar Association (GBA) expressing concern that appointments of a Chancellor of the Judiciary and a Chief Justice (CJ) might be made by the government outside of the constitutional provisions.
Auditor General unable to pronounce on city accounts due to limited access
The office of the Auditor General (AG) has not been afforded enough access to the City Council’s records to judge whether its accounts are “clean,” AG Deodat Sharma said yesterday.
NICIL accepts US$3m for outstanding GTT shares payment – source
The National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NI-CIL) recently accepted an offer made by Hong Kong Golden Telecom Limited (HKGT) to pay US$3M of the outstanding US$5M for the purchase of government shares in the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), sources say.
Teenage accused to face trial over murder of Top Cop’s brother
A 16-year-old was yesterday committed to stand trial for the murder of Hemant Persaud, the brother of Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud, who was fatally stabbed last year at the Stabroek Market.