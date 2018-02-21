Murder accused Marcus Bisram renews challenge to extradition treaty, evidence

Guyanese murder accused Marcus Bisram is continuing to fight his pending extradition to Guyana and he has now filed habeas corpus proceedings in which he is once again challenging the existing treaty between Guyana and the United States as well as the evidence implicating him in the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.
In October last year, United States Judge Peggy Kuo ordered that Bisram be extradited. Following his challenge to the decision, he now has up to March 15th to respond to an objection by the prosecution.
Bisram’s lawyer, Mario F. Gallucci, has moved to Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto seeking several orders, with the first among them being for the judge to assume jurisdiction of the matter. He is also seeking an order by the judge to reverse Justice Kuo’s certification and committal for extradition.
According to the court documents seen by this newspaper, Gallucci also wants the judge to issue an order quashing the warrant for Bisram’s provisional arrest for extradition to Guyana, an order for his release from custody and lastly further relief as the court deems proper.
In challenging Bisram’s petition, US State Attorney Richard P. Donoghue has, among other things, pointed out that his objections are the same that were put forward during the extradition trial.
Bisram and five others have been charged with killing Narinedatt. Bisram was nabbed in the US on July 16th. Bisram, local police have alleged, procured and commanded Orlando Dickie, Radesh Motie, Diodath Datt, Harri Paul Parsram, and Niran Yacoob to murder Narinedatt between October 31st and November 1st, 2016, at Number 70 Village, Berbice.
Mashramani traffic advisory from Police
The Guyana Police Force is informing members of the public that in order to facilitate activities relating to the Mashramani float parade 2018 the following intersections will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6:00h until the end of the days’ activities;Camp Street & Thomas land Albert Street & Wooldord Avenue Sandy Bobb & Vlissegen Road Sandy Bobb & J.B Singh Barr Street & Vlissengen Road Dowding & Vlissengen Road Station Street & Vlissengen Road Lamaha street & Vlissengen Road Woolford Avenue & Vlissengen Road Woolford & J.B Singh Anira & Irving Streets Laluni & Irving StreetsThe Following roads will also be closed to facilitate the float parade; u Crown & Irving streets u Almond & Irving Streets u Forshaw & Irving Streets u Church Street & Vlissengen Road u North & Vlissengen Roads u Regent Street & Vlissengen Road u South & Vlissengen Road u Brickdam & Vlissengen Road u Homestretch Avenue & Vlissengen Road u Hadfield & Vlissengen Road u Mandela Avenue & Vlissengen Road
Security net to stay in East Port of Spain following unrest
(Trinidad Guardian) Joint police and Defence Force patrol camps are remaining in East Port-of-Spain permanently and will be supplemented as necessary, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young says.
Auditor General requests info from private developer to complete probe of billion-dollar D’Urban Park project
Auditor General Deodat Sharma says that he is awaiting some information from Homestretch Development Inc (HDI) before he completes his investigation of the controversial billion-dollar D’Urban Park Development Project.
Accused gets 23 years for killing elderly remigrant
With his trial for the murder of 75-year-old remigrant Joyce Lewis set to commence yesterday morning, Kevon Alfred in an unexpected turn of events pleaded to the lesser offence of manslaughter.
PAC asks Auditor General to review Region Two administration’s accounts
The Auditor General (AG) was asked to immediately dispatch a team on Monday to peruse Region Two’s financial records after the region’s engineer admitted that the accounting officer continued to breach financial rules.