Subryanville residents seeking meeting with Bulkan over Farnum ground

Forty-five residents of Subryanville/Fraserville have written Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan requesting a meeting on the Farnum Community Ground and citing the damage caused to it by alleged unauthorized construction by Mae’s Private School.

The correspondence dated February 19th is the latest move in a growing controversy between the community and the city council over what is being done on the ground and who gave permission for it.

In the letter, the residents said that as the Farnum Ground is one of the few green spaces in that area they have rejected previous attempts to misuse and restrict public access to the ground.

“We are currently ….