Greenidge to head delegation to CARICOM summit

President David Granger will not be attending the Twenty-Ninth Inter-sessional Meeting of The Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Haiti beginning on Monday.
According to a Ministry of the Presidency statement today, the Guyanese Head of State regrets his absence at the meeting but has opted to remain in Guyana to focus on domestic issues at this time.
With the ongoing crisis in Venezuela, the President has visited several border communities in recent days: Kaikan in Region Seven and Whitewater in Region One to assure residents. The Guyana Defence Force has also beefed up its presence in these areas.
Guyana’s three member delegation to the meeting will be led by Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, who is also performing the duties of Prime Minister. The Inter-sessional meeting is being hosted in Haiti from Monday, February 26 to Tuesday, February 27, 2018.
Dozens lose homes in Plaisance mystery fire
Mashramani celebrations ground to halt for several families yesterday afternoon, when approximately 30 persons lost their homes after a fire of unknown origin ripped through three Victoria Road, Plaisance properties, including an apartment building.
US$3M settlement for outstanding GTT shares payment not finalised
Minister of State Joseph Harmon says that the US$3 million settlement offer made by Hong Kong Golden Telecom Limited (HKGT) on the outstanding balance for its purchase of government shares in the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) is being actively considered, but the government’s goal is to recover the entire US$5 million that is owed.
Jagdeo questions planned borrowing for sugar estates, revised targets
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday criticised government and Minister of Finance Winston Jordan on the heels of the announced plan to borrow cash from local banks to reopen two sugar estates and to fund critical current and capital Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) programmes.
Private sector welcomes new wave of oil job opportunities as boon for local content
The private sector is upbeat about the nearly three dozen-odd opportunities recently advertised in the oil and gas sector as it goes some way towards meeting local content needs, according to Private Sector Commission (PSC) Chairman Eddie Boyer.
Guyanese ‘extra and proud’ at ‘Black Panther’ opening
‘Black Panther,’ the new Marvel Studios cinematic juggernaut opened in Guyanese theatres to overwhelming support on Thursday evening, which saw a large number of patrons turning out in African cultural display to mark the occasion.