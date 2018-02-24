Greenidge to head delegation to CARICOM summit

President David Granger will not be attending the Twenty-Ninth Inter-sessional Meeting of The Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Haiti beginning on Monday.

According to a Ministry of the Presidency statement today, the Guyanese Head of State regrets his absence at the meeting but has opted to remain in Guyana to focus on domestic issues at this time.

With the ongoing crisis in Venezuela, the President has visited several border communities in recent days: Kaikan in Region Seven and Whitewater in Region One to assure residents. The Guyana Defence Force has also beefed up its presence in these areas.

Guyana’s three member delegation to the meeting will be led by Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, who is also performing the duties of Prime Minister. The Inter-sessional meeting is being hosted in Haiti from Monday, February 26 to Tuesday, February 27, 2018.