No-confidence motion filed against Royston King

Minutes after councillor Sherod Duncan submitted a motion of no confidence against Town Clerk Royston King yesterday, the head of the city’s administration declared that the councillor was guilty of “unethical” behaviour and should be sanctioned for misconduct under the provisions of the Municipal and Districts Council Act.

Duncan along with fellow Alliance for Change (AFC) member, Deputy Mayor Lionel Jaikarran has submitted a motion to have the council declare a lack of confidence in King to competently perform his duties as Town Clerk.

The motion which carries 21 clauses justifying its resolution, argues that King has “usurped” the powers and authority of the council by consistently choosing to circumvent the decision-making body so as to execute projects and award contracts without its consent or knowledge. It further argues that King has acted against the best interest of the citizens of Georgetown and by his actions has repeatedly forced Central Government to intervene to “protect citizens from City Hall”…..