Trotman was not ‘stripped’ of oil responsibility

The Ministry of the Presidency yesterday condemned as false the claim that President David Granger has ‘stripped’ Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman of responsibility for oil.
A report to this effect was carried in the Tuesday, February 27, 2018 edition of the online publication, Citizens Report, headlined “Granger strips Trotman of oil responsibilities” and the Wednesday, February 28, 2018 edition of the Guyana Times, headlined “ExxonMobil discovers more oil offshore Guyana …Trotman to be stripped of responsibility for oil”…..
Top Cop defends giving himself gun dealership licence
Outgoing Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud yesterday defended the decision he made in January to grant himself a gun dealership licence saying that he was following the precedent that his predecessors left behind.
Corriverton Town Council to write US, UK, Canada on blocked flag-raising
The Corriverton Mayor and Town Council yesterday decided to write the ABC countries, the Caribbean Association of Local Government Authorities (CALGA) and the diplomatic community here on the police’s blocking last Thursday of its planned flag-raising ceremony.
Finance Minister proposal on GuySuCo Chair draws opposition at Cabinet
A surprise proposal from Finance Minister Winston Jordan that the head of the unit overseeing the divestment of sugar estates be the new Chairman of GuySuCo encountered opposition at Cabinet on Tuesday and the decision has been postponed.
Man found guilty of raping eight-year-old girl
A man who raped an eight-year-old girl now faces sentencing after a jury unanimously found him guilty as charged of committing the offence, at the conclusion of a trial yesterday afternoon.
`We are not surrendering one centimetre of our territory’
“Venezuela has been claiming more than half of our country; the Barima-Waini, the Cuyuni-Mazaruni and the Rupununi regions, but I want you to know that we are not surrendering one centimetre of our territory; not a blade of grass.