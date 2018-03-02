Local News

Cop recounts recovery of miners remains at Lindo Creek campsite

Relatives and friends of those killed at Lindo Creek in 2008 rallying in support of justice for them yesterday.

Close to a decade after the Lindo Creek killings, a former policeman yesterday recounted the recovery of  the charred remains of the eight miners at the crime scene.

Clensford Burnett, a Detective Sergeant at the time of the discovery, was the first witness when the public hearings of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the killings began before Justice (Rtd) Donald Trotman at the Department of the Public Service, on Waterloo Street.

Initially scheduled to start on February 15th, the hearing was halted because witnesses did not show up but Trotman related yesterday that since then, the commission has held in-camera hearings, interviews, and even visited locations in Essequibo, where they were able to garner information from potential witnesses…..

