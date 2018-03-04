Denise Dias uses her daughter’s death to help bring about change

Alicea Dias’s life was snuffed out over 20 years ago when an allegedly drunken driver knocked her off of her motorbike, but the years have not lessened her mother’s pain even though the tragedy gave her a voice she never thought she had.

“I remember that day vividly; it was like yesterday, it really was like yesterday,” Denise Dias said when asked about that day in August 1996 when her daughter was killed.

Alicea was the first of Dias’s three children but she was quick to point out that it made no difference since no child replaces another.

“You know people come up to you and say at least you have two more. That is nonsense and hurtful because no child replaces another child, no life replaces another life and so still even though it was so long, today I could have been a grandmother…,” she said in a recent interview…..