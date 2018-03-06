GTT announces $18M for STEM education

Phone company GTT yesterday launched a technology summit with a pledge of $18m for the development of STEM education in the country.

The announcement of the $18m for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education was made at the Innov8 Summit launch, GTT’s technology Expo which will be hosted at the Marriott Hotel on March 24-27.

GTT’s CEO, Justin Nedd, said that $8M of the Innov8 Initiative Fund will be dedicated to the STEM Guyana organisation, to boost its continued work of training youth in coding and robotics.

