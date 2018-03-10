Berbice cops probing rape of boy, 15, by stepmom

Police in Berbice are investigating the alleged rape of a 15-year-old boy by his stepmother.

Commander of ‘B’ Division Lyndon Alves yesterday confirmed to Stabroek News that the woman was arrested on Wednesday after a report was made to the police.

She has been accused of forcing the 15-year-old to engage in sexual activity with her.

Alves said the woman was released on station bail yesterday but added that investigators are currently preparing a file to be sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.