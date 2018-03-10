Corentyne mother succumbs after ingesting weedicide

The young mother of Number 59 Village, Corentyne, who ingested a weed killer last week Friday, has succumbed at the Skeldon Public Hospital, while her one-year-old son remains hospitalised.

According to the woman’s father, she died 4.15 pm on Thursday afternoon. “This hard for we family. We didn’t expect this, we thought she would a feel better,” the father told Stabroek News.

Stabroek News had reported that the young woman, 19, and her husband, 23, were involved in a heated argument on Friday evening, after which the woman stormed out of their house with the toddler.

The husband later….